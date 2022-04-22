Advertisement

Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say

Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris County.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in North Texas has been charged with bribery after authorities said she tried to bribe a deputy with sexual acts during her arrest.

Constable Mark Herman in Harris County reports Dulce Ortiz, 21, was taken into custody initially for her involvement in a car crash on Wednesday.

Authorities said they were called to a neighborhood to investigate reports of a crash where the driver took off after a vehicle drove over a flower bed and damaged a sign.

Deputies said a man attempted to take responsibility for the crash, but witnesses helped identify Ortiz as the driver.

The 21-year-old eventually returned to the scene, and she was taken into custody after showing signs of intoxication, authorities said.

The constable reports while Ortiz was being transported to jail, she attempted to bribe a male deputy by offering sexual acts and cash in exchange for being let go.

Ortiz was booked into the Harris County Jail on a bribery charge.

