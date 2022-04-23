2nd annual Community Wellness Expo hosted in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - An event in Pike County, IL, raised awareness of healthcare opportunities and resources for residents in rural communities on Saturday at the second-ever Community Wellness Expo.

The drive-through event took place at Lake Pittsfield which allowed people to cruise in their cars, talk to vendors, enjoy a sunny day in nature and be reminded of what Pittsfield has to offer as the weather warms up with a campsite, disc golf and more activities to be enjoyed at the lake.

Resident David Bunn was one of hundreds to turn up on Saturday. He said the abundance of resources and knowledge about healthcare in his backyard piqued his curiosity to come and check things out.

“The substance abuse one was an important one to me,” Bunn said. “I like to see that out here. That information is very important especially in this area.”

Organizers said the amount of vendors doubled, compared to 2021, with vendors coming from all areas in the Tri-States, including Quincy. They said they expect the amount of attendants to double, too.

“We’ve invited community vendors from around the area,” said Blessing Health System’s Small Rural Hospital’s Chief Kathy Hull. “To bring the things to show what is highlighted from a health perspective in our community.”

Hull said over the last few years, they’ve worked to advance healthcare options in rural areas.

“We know that transportation is a real issue for people in rural areas,” Hull said. “So, bringing things to the communities that are essential to people on specialty providers, psychiatric and behavioral health care.”

Bunn said this event was a great way to get reputable sources from health officials.

“There’s a lot of information out there that people are taking from all sides that I think is correct or incorrect,” Bunn said.

Hull said they plan on another Community Wellness Expo for 2023.

