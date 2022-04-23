Advertisement

Here comes the cold front

A strong storm system is bringing impactful weather to much of the country.
A strong storm system is bringing impactful weather to much of the country.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Near record high temperatures occurred across the Tri-States Saturday, with a high temperature of 84 just two degrees shy of the previous record set back in 1948. The well above average temperatures will be coming to an end though.

A strong storm system is spinning across the Northern plains, brining wildfires to New Mexico and blizzard conditions to North Dakota. In the Tri-States, a strong cold front will move through late Saturday overnight and Sunday morning. Along this front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through. The storms should be weakening as they reach the region but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds would be the main risk from the storms.

Some showers and rumbles of thunder will linger into early Sunday morning, before conditions dry and clear out Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees cooler on Sunday, around average. Temperatures will drop below average to start the week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit
Northeast Missouri man struck and killed while running on US 61
Larry Earvin
Jury deliberates in Illinois guards’ trial in fatal beating
Keokuk Truck Fire
Truck hauling machine rubber catches fire
The Big Head Carp and Silver Carp are an invasive species to local waterways.
Local business battling invasive species
Mark Twain Brewery
Mark Twain Brewing Co. to become Friendship Brewing Co.

Latest News

Weather Alert Saturday - Gusty Wind
Weather Alert Saturday
Noon Weather 4/22
Noon Weather 4/22
Much warmer.
Taste of summer on this Earth Day
Morning Weather 4/22
Morning Weather 4/22