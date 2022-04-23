Here comes the cold front

Near record high temperatures occurred across the Tri-States Saturday, with a high temperature of 84 just two degrees shy of the previous record set back in 1948. The well above average temperatures will be coming to an end though.

A strong storm system is spinning across the Northern plains, brining wildfires to New Mexico and blizzard conditions to North Dakota. In the Tri-States, a strong cold front will move through late Saturday overnight and Sunday morning. Along this front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through. The storms should be weakening as they reach the region but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds would be the main risk from the storms.

Some showers and rumbles of thunder will linger into early Sunday morning, before conditions dry and clear out Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees cooler on Sunday, around average. Temperatures will drop below average to start the week.

