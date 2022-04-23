Northeast Missouri man struck and killed while running on US 61

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A Vandalia, Mo., man was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday night on US 61, just south of Palmyra.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a juvenile was driving southbound on US 61 when Taylor C. Austin, 30, ran into the roadway.

MSHP said the 16-year-old boy struck Austin with his 2008 Chrysler Town and Country.

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:32 p.m.

No citations were issued.

