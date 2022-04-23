Road closure at 24th and Harrison resumes Monday

QUINCY (WGEM) - This weekend you might want to be thinking of an alternate route for your daily commute in Quincy come next week.

The 24th and Harrison east area, which is in front of the Ridgebrook Apartments, will be closed again come Monday.

Quincy Water Distribution Supervisor Brian Koch said crews cut a large square on Friday, and then filled it with gravel.

“We will leave it rocked up all the way, so they’ll be driving over gravel. So watch their speeds through here as you’re coming up to a stop condition,” Koch said.

He said the replacement is needed because if there is ever a water main break at the apartments, they won’t be able to cut the water off without making these repairs.

Koch said the street will be open all weekend.

Come Monday, however, he said they will shut it back down to repair the street after they’re done replacing the valves, and then they’ll reopen it Tuesday.

