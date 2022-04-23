Solar project to come to Quincy Regional Airport

QUINCY (WGEM) - Soon when you drive out to the Quincy Regional Airport, you’ll see some solar panels.

Mayor Mike Troup said it’s for a solar project that will save the airport about $2.5 million, mainly in terminal energy savings for the city over the next 10 years.

Troup said the city will also be able to sell the extra power, that’s not used, back to Adams Electric Co-Op. Which will generate more revenue for the city.

“That investment is approximately $700,000. It’s with no taxpayer money. We’ve had a different third-party finance group, finance that. They get some tax credits. Which the city couldn’t utilize because we’re tax-exempt.” Troup said.

He says construction should start by the end of the summer and by November solar energy should be powering the airport terminal building.

