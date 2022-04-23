Advertisement

Solar project to come to Quincy Regional Airport

By Charity Bell
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Soon when you drive out to the Quincy Regional Airport, you’ll see some solar panels.

Mayor Mike Troup said it’s for a solar project that will save the airport about $2.5 million, mainly in terminal energy savings for the city over the next 10 years.

Troup said the city will also be able to sell the extra power, that’s not used, back to Adams Electric Co-Op. Which will generate more revenue for the city.

“That investment is approximately $700,000. It’s with no taxpayer money. We’ve had a different third-party finance group, finance that. They get some tax credits. Which the city couldn’t utilize because we’re tax-exempt.” Troup said.

He says construction should start by the end of the summer and by November solar energy should be powering the airport terminal building.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Williams
Quincy man accused of 2019 murder refuses to appear in court, trial moves forward
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement
State Street Theater
State Street Theater hosts first concert since undergoing renovations
TCBY
Supply-chain issues hit TCBY, lead to flavor shortages
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston pleads not guilty to murder of Quincy man, burglary

Latest News

United Way Evening of Philanthropy celebrates several Mark Twain area community members
United Way Evening of Philanthropy celebrates several Mark Twain area community members
The 24th and Harrison east area, which is in front of the Ridgebrook Apartments, will be closed...
Road closure at 24th and Harrison resumes Monday
Five people in the Tri-States received big recognition Friday night for how they’ve served...
United Way Evening of Philanthropy celebrates several Mark Twain area community members
Solar panels coming to Quincy Regional Airport
Solar panels coming to Quincy Regional Airport