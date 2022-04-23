Advertisement

Truck hauling machine rubber catches fire

Keokuk Truck Fire
Keokuk Truck Fire(WGEM)
By Nick Karlik
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - A truck hauling machine rubber caught fire on Highway 61 in Keokuk near Carbondale Lane around 6 p.m. Friday.

Keokuk Assistant Fire Chief Rick Marlin said the rubber in the truck caught fire, and spread to nearby grass, which firefighters were able to put out.

Officials said the truck was with Kallmeyer Brothers Enterprises.

Fire officials said they believed the fire started while the driver was driving and went unnoticed.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said all off-duty personnel responded to the fire.

