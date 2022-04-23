Advertisement

United Way Evening of Philanthropy celebrates several Mark Twain area community members

By Charity Bell
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Five people in the Tri-States received big recognition Friday night for how they’ve served their community at the United Way of the Mark Twain Area’s Evening of Philanthropy.

They are people who have volunteered their time and given back to their communities.

Executive Director Denise Damron said they gave out awards to Life-Long Philanthropist Vickie Witthaus, Philanthropic Couple Raymond and Janet Taylor, Philanthropic Individual Brad Kurz, and nine-year-old Philanthropic Youth Madi Weatherford.

“All of those individuals do amazing things in our community. They dedicate their time, their talents and their treasures to causes that are much bigger than themselves, making our community better for so many people,” Damron said.

She said Friday night also wrapped up their campaign fundraiser.

They had about $50,000 more to raise to reach their goal.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Williams
Quincy man accused of 2019 murder refuses to appear in court, trial moves forward
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement
State Street Theater
State Street Theater hosts first concert since undergoing renovations
TCBY
Supply-chain issues hit TCBY, lead to flavor shortages
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston pleads not guilty to murder of Quincy man, burglary

Latest News

United Way Evening of Philanthropy celebrates several Mark Twain area community members
United Way Evening of Philanthropy celebrates several Mark Twain area community members
Soon when you drive out to the Quincy Regional Airport, you’ll see some solar panels.
Solar project to come to Quincy Regional Airport
The 24th and Harrison east area, which is in front of the Ridgebrook Apartments, will be closed...
Road closure at 24th and Harrison resumes Monday
Solar panels coming to Quincy Regional Airport
Solar panels coming to Quincy Regional Airport