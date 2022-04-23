United Way Evening of Philanthropy celebrates several Mark Twain area community members

QUINCY (WGEM) - Five people in the Tri-States received big recognition Friday night for how they’ve served their community at the United Way of the Mark Twain Area’s Evening of Philanthropy.

They are people who have volunteered their time and given back to their communities.

Executive Director Denise Damron said they gave out awards to Life-Long Philanthropist Vickie Witthaus, Philanthropic Couple Raymond and Janet Taylor, Philanthropic Individual Brad Kurz, and nine-year-old Philanthropic Youth Madi Weatherford.

“All of those individuals do amazing things in our community. They dedicate their time, their talents and their treasures to causes that are much bigger than themselves, making our community better for so many people,” Damron said.

She said Friday night also wrapped up their campaign fundraiser.

They had about $50,000 more to raise to reach their goal.

