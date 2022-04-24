Advertisement

Below Average Temperatures to Start Week

Below average temperatures will filter in across the center of the US on Monday.
Below average temperatures will filter in across the center of the US on Monday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jackets will once again be a necessity over the next couple days as temperatures drop below average to start the work week. High temperatures on Monday will climb into the mid 50′s for most, which is about 10 degrees below average. The day will start with some upper level clouds but more sunshine will filter in through the afternoon. Brisk northwesterly winds will occasionally gust up to 20mph.

Overnight Monday night, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30′s under mostly clear skies and gradually calming winds. There could be some patchy frost that develops across the area Monday night. Temps will climb a few degrees on Tuesday, but will still stay below average despite abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will begin to warm back closer to normal by the end of the week, although rain chances will be on the increase as well.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit
Northeast Missouri man struck and killed while running on US 61
The 24th and Harrison east area, which is in front of the Ridgebrook Apartments, will be closed...
Road closure at 24th and Harrison resumes Monday
Keokuk Truck Fire
Truck hauling machine rubber catches fire
Larry Earvin
Jury deliberates in Illinois guards’ trial in fatal beating
The Big Head Carp and Silver Carp are an invasive species to local waterways.
Local business battling invasive species

Latest News

Night Weather 4/23
Night Weather 4/23
A strong storm system is bringing impactful weather to much of the country.
Here comes the cold front
Weather Alert Saturday - Gusty Wind
Weather Alert Saturday
Noon Weather 4/22
Noon Weather 4/22