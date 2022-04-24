Below Average Temperatures to Start Week

Jackets will once again be a necessity over the next couple days as temperatures drop below average to start the work week. High temperatures on Monday will climb into the mid 50′s for most, which is about 10 degrees below average. The day will start with some upper level clouds but more sunshine will filter in through the afternoon. Brisk northwesterly winds will occasionally gust up to 20mph.

Overnight Monday night, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30′s under mostly clear skies and gradually calming winds. There could be some patchy frost that develops across the area Monday night. Temps will climb a few degrees on Tuesday, but will still stay below average despite abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will begin to warm back closer to normal by the end of the week, although rain chances will be on the increase as well.

