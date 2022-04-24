Advertisement

Dream Big in Color 5k Fun Run raises thousands of dollars for QPS

2022 Color Run 5K
2022 Color Run 5K(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday morning marked the 9th annual Quincy Public Schools Foundation Dream Big in Color 5K Fun Run.

Organizers said over 700 people signed up for the the race, raising around $20,000. That money will go towards QPS needs such as curriculum, technology, athletics and fine arts.

“It’s a way we can help the teachers educate these kids,” said QPS Foundation Interim Executive Director Lindsay Knudson. “Because, I’ll tell you what, our teachers are amazing our students are amazing, so we’re happy to help in any way we can.”

Knudson said the event was held virtually last year due to COVID, this year they returned to in-person, which led to a big turn-out.

Many WGEM team members participated in the race as runners and color throwers.

