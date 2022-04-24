Dream Big in Color 5k Fun Run raises thousands of dollars for QPS

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday morning marked the 9th annual Quincy Public Schools Foundation Dream Big in Color 5K Fun Run.

Organizers said over 700 people signed up for the the race, raising around $20,000. That money will go towards QPS needs such as curriculum, technology, athletics and fine arts.

“It’s a way we can help the teachers educate these kids,” said QPS Foundation Interim Executive Director Lindsay Knudson. “Because, I’ll tell you what, our teachers are amazing our students are amazing, so we’re happy to help in any way we can.”

Knudson said the event was held virtually last year due to COVID, this year they returned to in-person, which led to a big turn-out.

Many WGEM team members participated in the race as runners and color throwers.

