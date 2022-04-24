GatesAir acquired by Thomson Broadcast

QUINCY (WGEM) - GatesAir has announced that Thomson Broadcast signed a definitive agreement to acquire them from an affiliate of The Gores Group.

GatesAir is a well-known company in the broadcast industry with a manufacturing center in Quincy.

According to GatesAir, the combination with Thomson Broadcast will improve both companies innovation, design and product efficiency and create an expanded portfolio of broadcast solutions.

“GatesAir is already an undisputed leader in the broadcast industry, and our combination with Thomson Broadcast will create a combined company of larger scale even better suited to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers all over the globe,” said Bruce D. Swail, CEO of GatesAir.

Thomson Broadcast Chairman Ylias Akbaraly said that they hope this combination helps them have a stronger presence in the U.S.

“In 2018, we have set the goal to establish ourselves in the US Market. With Thomson Broadcast and GatesAir now united, these two companies will make us stronger in America and globally as well,” said Akbaraly.

Thomas Broadcast CEO Amine Oubid expressed his excitement to partner with GatesAir

“We are delighted to have reached this point,” said Oubid. “From the start we were excited to work with the GatesAir team and saw the obvious fit of the two companies. The transaction closing can’t come fast enough for us. We’re very proud to participate in the rallying of two century-old companies and excited to start working together.”

According to RadioWorld, GatesAir just celebrated its 100th birthday this year after being established in 1922 as Gates Radio Company in Quincy. The Gates family ran the company until it was sold to Harris Intertype in 1957. Shortly after becoming a part of Harris Corporation, the Gates name was returned to the company to honor its roots.

