Junior Achievement Trivia Night held in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dozens of people put their mind to the test Saturday evening for the annual Junior Achievement Trivia Night.

This year’s event was 1980′s themed, and was held at the Dick Brothers Brewery in Quincy.

All proceeds from the event went to Junior Achievement and the continued education of students in West Central Illinois and Northeastern Missouri.

Junior Achievement District Manager Taylor Rakers said this event helps bring awareness to JA’s mission of teaching students real life financial skills for their careers after school.

“No matter what profession you have, money impacts every aspect of our life. So students being able to understand the importance of money and how to properly handle money is something that they can carry with them throughout their lives,” said Rakers.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy participated, while WGEM Newstalk Live Host Greg Harley emceed the event.

Harley even received a Junior Achievement award to kick off the event in recognition of his help with Junior Achievement over the years.

Rakers said the organization is planning a golf-outing set to happen this September.

