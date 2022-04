WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 23rd, 2022) Quincy Track & Field Clinches First At The 19th Annual Rob Garcia Invitational In Rushville; QND Baseball Makes It Seven Wins In A Row Vs Quincy; QND Soccer Had A Pair Of Hat Tricks Vs Marshall

High School Track & Field

19th Rob Garcia CoEd Invitational

Rushville-Industry High School: Rushville, Illinois

Team Scores

Boys

1. Quincy (Sr.) 150.5

2. Virden (North Mac) 103

3. Rushville (R.-Industry) 96

4. Camp Point (Central) 69.5

5. Macomb 68

Girls

1. Quincy (Sr.)134

2. Virden (North Mac)116.75

3. Rushville (R.-Industry) 85.75

4. Macomb 74

5. Athens 54

High School Baseball

IHSA

Quincy 0

Quincy Notre Dame 7

Final

QND: Jake Schisler 7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 8 K

Raiders Are 16-2 On The Season (have won seven in a row)

Brown County 3

Woodland 1

Final

Hornets Are 16-1 On The Season (have won six in a row)

Father McGivney 12

Macomb 1

Final

Camp Point Central 3

Beardstown 9

Final

Camp Point Central 6

Olympia 8

Final

Panthers Fall To 3-11 On The Season

High School Soccer

IHSA

Quincy Notre Dame 8

Marshall 0

Final

QND: Makayla Patton And Annie Eaton With A Pair Of Hat Tricks

Lady Raiders Are 10-1-3 On The Season

High School Softball

IHSA

Jacksonville 0

Quincy Notre Dame 18

Final/3 Innings

Porta 1

Quincy Notre Dame 9

Final/5 Innings

QND: Eryn Cornwell Throws A Complete Game

Lady Raiders Are 16-4 On The Season

Jacksonville 0

Camp Point Central 11

Final/4 Innings

CPC: Katie Hildebrand With The Win

PORTA 0

Camp Point Central 5

Final

Panthers Are 10-6 On The Season (Have won their last three)

Quincy 7

Liberty 5

Final

College Baseball

GLVC

Game 1

Quincy University 6

Truman State 1

Final

Quincy University 10

Truman State 0

Final

QU: Dayson Croes 7 for 9, 5 RBI (42) (combined)

Hawks Are 21-18 On The Season And 11-8 In The Conference

HAAC

Culver-Stockton 1

Mount Mercy (IA) 12

Final

Culver-Stockton 3

Mount Mercy (IA) 7

Final

Wildcats Drop To 16-25 On The Season And 9-17 In The Conference

College Softball

GLVC

Rockhurst University 11

Quincy University 2

Final

Rockhurst University 0

Quincy University 8

Final

QU: Jayle Jennings (4-5) 5 IP, 4 BB, 3 K

Lady Hawks Are 13-26 On The Season And 7-15 In The Conference

HAAC

Culver-Stockton 1

#11 Grand View 11

Final

Culver-Stockton 3

#11 Grand View 5

Final

Lady Wildcats Drop To 17-19

NJCAA

Heartland CC 14

John Wood 9

Final

Lady Blazers Are 7-26 On The Season

Heartland 14

John Wood 15

Final

NBA Basketball

East

Philadelphia 76ers 102

Toronto Raptors 110

Final

PHI Leads Series 3-1

Boston Celtics 109

Brooklyn Nets 103

Final

Boston Leads Series 3-0

West

Dallas Mavericks 99

Utah Jazz 100

Final

Series Tied At 2-2

Memphis Grizzlies 118

Minnesota Timberwolves 119

Final

Series Tied At 2-2

MLB Baseball

American

Colorado Rockies 0

Detroit Tigers 13

Final

Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera Smashed His 3,000th Hit Of His Career

Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota Twins 9

Final

White Sox Drop To 6-8 On The Season

Kansas City Royals 7

Seattle Mariners 13

Final

Royals Fall To 5-8 On The Season

National

Pittsburgh Pirates 0

Chicago Cubs 21

Final

CHC: Scored 16 Runs In The First Five Innings

Cubs Jump To 7-8 On The Season

St. Louis Cardinals 5

Cincinnati Reds 0

Final

Cardinals Fly North To 9-4 On The Season (Have won 7 of their last 10)

