Adams County CEO class to hold trade show

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Students participating in a local entrepreneurship program will show off the businesses this week that they spent the last year making.

The Adams County CEO Class of 2022 will hold their Tradeshow on Thursday.

Seven high school students participated in the year-long program that provides them with funding, business expertise and one-on-one mentoring.

Adams County CEO Facilitator Roger Leenerts said the program teaches entrepreneurship skills they will carry with them after the tradeshow.

“Many of these young men and the women that are in the program, they might be going on to college and their business might be ending in the tradeshow, but what we want to instill in them that there’s great opportunities right here in our local community,” Leenerts said.

Leenerts said the types of businesses they created greatly differ.

“They have products and services. Some of the products include baked items or one student has cookies and another student has some funnel cakes. We also have services where somebody has soccer camp and those types of things,” Leenerts said.

The tradeshow will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

It’s free to the public.

