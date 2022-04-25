Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 25, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Chad Mahoney
Charlotte M Steffen
Alaina Gribler
Richard Hettinger
Eric Myers
Randy Smith
Debbie Fenton
Donna Walbring
Emily Huckey
Kathy Bange Crim
Brynlee Finch
August Mast
Kathy Phillips
Trevor Leapley
LaShae Tasco
Melisa Tasco
Tina Nebe
Helen Thorpe
Mike Caldwell
De Griffin
Rich Sill
Jessica Flynn
Cheri Kerr
Rowan Rockhold
Lincoln Steinkamp
Joseph Thomas
ANNIVERSARIES
Virgil & Aleen Mittelberg
Rod & Rhonda Baker
Richard & Beverly Jenkins
Lonnie & Cheri Kerr
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.