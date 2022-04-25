Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 25, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Chad Mahoney

Charlotte M Steffen

Alaina Gribler

Richard Hettinger

Eric Myers

Randy Smith

Debbie Fenton

Donna Walbring

Emily Huckey

Kathy Bange Crim

Brynlee Finch

August Mast

Kathy Phillips

Trevor Leapley

LaShae Tasco

Melisa Tasco

Tina Nebe

Helen Thorpe

Mike Caldwell

De Griffin

Rich Sill

Jessica Flynn

Cheri Kerr

Rowan Rockhold

Lincoln Steinkamp

Joseph Thomas

ANNIVERSARIES

Virgil & Aleen Mittelberg

Rod & Rhonda Baker

Richard & Beverly Jenkins

Lonnie & Cheri Kerr

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.