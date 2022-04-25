Dot Transportation, Inc. to appear on Lifetime Network

MOUNT STERLING, Il. (WGEM) - Dot Foods, Inc. trucking affiliate, Dot Transportation, Inc., announced on Monday that the company is making its national television debut this week where DTI will be profiled in “Military Makeover: Operation Career”.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” said Bryan Langston, DTI president. “But when the opportunity arose, we jumped at the chance. Our fleet of professional truck drivers is the best out there, and we’re excited to introduce DTI to millions of people across the country. If you tune in to ‘Military Makeover: Operation Career’, you’ll see what makes DTI stand out from other carriers and get a chance to meet some of the incredible people who are part of our team.”

According to the company, ‘Military Makeover: Operation Career’ is a series that follows the stories of veterans that are transitioning back into civilian life and profiles companies that support and hire veterans.

DTI said that the ‘Military Makeover: Operation Career’ visited their Mount Sterling Headquarters in March to film the segment. This episode is sharing the personal stories of veterans Jim Mathews, a driver trainer based out of DTI’s Strafford, Missouri, terminal, and LaShelle Smith, a Dot Foods Tennesee driver.

“Jim and LaShelle’s stories have a lot in common with what many veterans encounter when their time serving our country comes to an end,” Langston said. “And we’re really proud of the fact that DTI had career options available to fit their needs and support them. We love hiring veterans like Jim and LaShelle. And with 12—soon-to-be 13—distribution centers across the U.S., along with nearly 40 terminal locations, chances are we have a career available for you, wherever you live. I hope a lot of veterans see the show and take a look DTI.”

The show is planned to air on April 29 on the Lifetime network. In case you miss that, it will air again at 7:30 a.m. on May 5.

