EPA funding to cover two necessary projects in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) projects budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year has two major projects coming to the city’s water treatment facilities.

Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said they are looking to replace the water treatment pump station, which is well over 100 years old, because every year it’s at risk for flooding.

The second project planned is to increase the capacity of the waste water treatment plant to 90 million gallons a day to handle more combined sewage.

“It’s been in development for several years,” Conte said. “And we got the EPA funding for it and the design’s ready, so it’s going out to bid and hopefully we’ll have good results here to share in the mid-May.”

Conte said they’re also adding equipment to keep river water from flooding back into the sewer. He said both projects will cost a total of $17 million combined.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.