Freeze Warning protect your tender plants

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a frosty morning for the Tri-State area on the schedule for Tuesday morning. So much so that we have a Weather Alert for a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory for the area. Once we get through Tuesday morning temperatures will not fall to the freezing mark through the rest of the seven day forecast. There is also some good news if you’re looking for some dryer weather. The forecast does stay dry through Wednesday night. Then a bit more of an active weather pattern kicks off across the region with a low pressure system that is very slow to move. This system brings the potential for showers Thursday, Friday, Saturday and exiting early Sunday. Temperatures however do moderate upward with daytime high temperatures for a couple of days this week up in the 70s. Overnight low temperatures Will stay well above the freezing mark all the way through the next seven days. We are entering that time of the year when we typically see our last freeze, it is usually in late April. And it can’t get much later than now. The general rule of thumb would be to stay clear of putting your tender annuals out until Mother’s Day. I know some folks like to get a head start, which is fine, you just have to be cognizant of the potential for cold temperatures and take the necessary precautions to protect those plants.

