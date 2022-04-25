Advertisement

Guns were leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents in 2020.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to new data, guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts said this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the analysis doesn’t indicate what caused the increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Earvin
Prison guard guilty in inmate beating death, jury hung on 2nd
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
Over four months 9 children tested positive for Adenovirus in Alabama. Two required liver...
IDPH warns of cases of severe hepatitis in Illinois children
Crews work to contain gas leak in downtown Hannibal.
Ruptured gas main forces evacuations in downtown Hannibal

Latest News

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
The more hands-off approach to Twitter's content moderation that Elon Musk envisions has many...
Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?
Wednesday will be just about flawless, I can't say the same about Thursday and Friday
Thunderstorms this weekend but Wednesday is a Winner!
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Charges have been filed against a Kentucky middle school student after a video circulated on...
Middle school student facing charges after racial incident, viral fight video, officials say