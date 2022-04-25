Hospital Report: April 25, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Robert Lee Bastian, 95, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away April 24 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Thomas Rose, age 72, of Quincy, died on April 22 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Richard James “Rick” Stilley, 79, of Hannibal, MO passed away April 20 at Crisp Regional Health Services in Cordele, GA. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Barbara I. Hill, 64, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away April 18 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital reports:
Jordan Fussell of Keokuk, IA...boy
Russell & Abbey Miller of Quincy, IL...boy
James & Jessica Clark of Augusta, IL..girl
Ryan & Kara Mote of Quincy, IL...girl
