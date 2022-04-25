Advertisement

Hospital Report: April 25, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Robert Lee Bastian, 95, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away April 24 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Thomas Rose, age 72, of Quincy, died on April 22 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Richard James “Rick” Stilley, 79, of Hannibal, MO passed away April 20 at Crisp Regional Health Services in Cordele, GA. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Barbara I. Hill, 64, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away April 18 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Jordan Fussell of Keokuk, IA...boy

Russell & Abbey Miller of Quincy, IL...boy

James & Jessica Clark of Augusta, IL..girl

Ryan & Kara Mote of Quincy, IL...girl

