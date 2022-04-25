Advertisement

Liberty taps QJHS Principal Dan Sparrow as next athletic director

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Dan Sparrow has been named the next athletic director for the Liberty School District.

Sparrow is the principal at Quincy Junior High School, and he will take over in the new position next school year.

The Liberty School Board held a special meeting Monday morning to approve Sparrow’s hiring.

Adam Lee, the current athletic director for the Eagles, is stepping down after this school year to pursue other opportunities.

