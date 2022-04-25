A little cooler today, much colder tonight

QUINCY (WGEM) - A secondary cold front moved through earlier this morning. This front did not bring us any rain, but it did bring in a reinforcing shot of cooler air. Therefore, daytime highs will be cooler today in the mid 50s. Skies will gradually start to clear later this afternoon as drier air begins to arrive. A cool high pressure system will build into the area this evening and tonight. This high pressure will provide a clear sky and light winds. This will lead to great radiational cooling conditions. Meaning, temperatures will be able to drop very easily and efficiently. Lows will be in the low 30s and widespread frost is expected to develop. For that reason, freeze warnings and frost advisories will go into effect late tonight through tomorrow morning. If you have already planted, you will want to cover your plants up with blankets or bring them inside if possible.

Tomorrow morning will be very chilly, but through the day we’ll get to enjoy plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the upper 50s. However, that is still a little below normal for this time of year.

