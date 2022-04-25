Macomb officials look to make parks smoke-free

MACOMB (WGEM) - Health officials in Macomb said there have been several complaints about people smoking in local parks. Now, the McDonough County Health Department and the Macomb Park District are conducting a survey to decide if the parks should be smoke-free.

MCHD’s public information officer, Niki Duffy, said so far, they have received over 50 results from individuals with the majority leaning toward smoke-free parks.

“Some of the things that we’ve heard just anecdotally and feedback in the survey as well, is that when people are outside and they are spending time with their family and spending time with their kids, they don’t want to have that interrupted with somebody smoking,” Duffy said. “They’re really looking for that healthy outdoor experience and that doesn’t necessarily mix with tobacco being used on these facilities.”

She also said a big concern for the non-smokers is second or third hand smoke.

“If you’re in a public space and you’re smoking, you don’t get to choose that for yourself,” Duffy said. “Someone is choosing for you.”

Macomb resident and Western Illinois University student Adam Gentry was at the park on Sunday afternoon with a group of his friends. He said the potential of not allowing smoking in Macomb parks could bring about concerns for local residents.

“It definitely helps those concerned with smoking just to enjoy the park a little bit more,” Gentry said. “Enjoy that fresh air. (However), some people that do choose, I guess, to smoke, do maybe depend on those outdoor spaces, maybe they’re not able to smoke in homes or businesses. And also, I do see that there’s a lot of litter involved with smoking like cigarette butts on the ground.”

Duffy said if parks go smoke-free and people are struggling with nicotine addiction, local resources are available.

“There’s the Illinois quit line, we have some information on our website, and the CDC has great tobacco free resources,” Duffy said.

Duffy said once the survey results are in, the MCHD and MPD will work on a solution that best fits the needs of the residents moving forward.

