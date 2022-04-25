Macomb road to close followed by a boil order

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb Public Works Department announced that on Monday the 300 block of E. Jefferson Street will be closed to traffic due to a saw cut in the road.

On Tuesday, the road will be completely closed due to water connections.

Due to the water connections, the water will be temporarily shut off followed by a boil order.

The boil order will affect addresses in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of E. Jefferson Street, 215,216 and 221 S Dudley Street., and 219, 22a, and 228 S Madison Street.

