NEMO economic organizations seek investors to help small, start-up businesses

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - More money might be coming to help small businesses and start-up businesses in Hannibal.

The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council and the Hannibal Industrial Development Company are seeking additional investors for the new Revolving Loan Fund Program.

The program helps entrepreneurs who may not qualify for traditional bank loans to start up their businesses.

“Originally it was established in 1952,” said HREDC’s Director Corey Mehaffy. “And that was roughly $200,000 worth of investment made back then. So obviously in 1952, $200,000 was a significant amount of money for lending the projects and of course right now that’s obviously not the time value of money. That’s not as significant as it once was.”

Mehaffy said they hope to grow that fund to more than $500,000.

He said there are already interested investors on board to help contribute.

