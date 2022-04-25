Prison guard guilty in inmate beating death, jury hung on 2nd

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Jurors have convicted an Illinois Department of Corrections officer for violating the civil rights of an inmate brutally beaten at a western Illinois prison in 2018, but could not reach a verdict against a superior.

Thirty-year-old Alex Banta, of Quincy, was convicted Monday after a four-week trial in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to deprive civil rights, deprivation of civil rights, obstruction of an investigation, falsification of documents and misleading conduct. He faces up to life in prison.

But the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the same charges against 53-year-old Lt. Todd Sheffler, of Mendon. His attorney expects the government to re-try him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.