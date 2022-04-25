Advertisement

Prison guard guilty in inmate beating death, jury hung on 2nd

Larry Earvin
Larry Earvin(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Jurors have convicted an Illinois Department of Corrections officer for violating the civil rights of an inmate brutally beaten at a western Illinois prison in 2018, but could not reach a verdict against a superior.

Thirty-year-old Alex Banta, of Quincy, was convicted Monday after a four-week trial in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to deprive civil rights, deprivation of civil rights, obstruction of an investigation, falsification of documents and misleading conduct. He faces up to life in prison.

But the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the same charges against 53-year-old Lt. Todd Sheffler, of Mendon. His attorney expects the government to re-try him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QMG proposed hospital
QMG birth center, small-format hospital get state approval
Person of interest.
Keokuk’s Two Rivers bank held up
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
Over four months 9 children tested positive for Adenovirus in Alabama. Two required liver...
IDPH warns of cases of severe hepatitis in Illinois children

Latest News

Students with mental and developmental disabilities competed in the 5th annual Regional...
Hannibal hosts 5th annual Regional Missouri Special Olympics
Now that Quincy City Council has amended and adopted the budget for the next fiscal year,...
Quincy police department $15.3 million budget approved
The Police and Fire Board gathered for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to finalize...
Quincy in final steps of hiring next police chief
Quincy Police comment on the new budget
Quincy Police comment on the new budget
Warning for Tri-State parents to watch out for severe hepatitis cases showing up in children in...
Warning for Tri-State parents to watch out for severe hepatitis cases showing up in children in Illinois, U.S. and world