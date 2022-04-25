Skip to content
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of April 24th, 2022
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 25)
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 25) QND Lady Raiders Post A Win On The IHSA Dirt Against The Quincy Blue Devils As The “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Continues And Pleasant Hill Rolls Past West Central
Updated: 9 hours ago
Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Post A Win Against The Quincy Lady Blue Devils On The IHSA Softball Dirt
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 25) Liberty Eagles Will Have A New Leader At The Helm Of The Athletic Department Next Season And The Quincy Blue Devils Girls Soccer Team Prepares For Their Final Home Game Of The 2022 Season
Updated: 13 hours ago
Tony Cornish, Jr.
Liberty Eagles Will Have A New Leader At The Helm Of Their Athletic Department Next Season
Liberty taps QJHS Principal Dan Sparrow as next athletic director
Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
Brendan Reidy
He is the principal at Quincy Junior High School, and he will take over in the new position next school year.
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 22) "Sports Extra" Part II
Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:20 AM CDT
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 24th, 2022) QU Lady Hawks Earn First Home Conference Sweep Of The Season; QU Baseball Takes Three Of Four Games Against Truman State
Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT
Jake Rongholt
QU Softball Wins First GLVC Sweep At Home For The Season
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday April 23rd, 2022 PART 2
Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 22) "Sports Extra" Part I
Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT
Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams And His Win In The 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT
Jake Rongholt
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Is Your QMG Play of The Week Winner
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of April 24th, 2022
Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT