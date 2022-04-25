Advertisement

Ruptured gas main forces evacuations in downtown Hannibal

Crews work to contain gas leak in downtown Hannibal.
Crews work to contain gas leak in downtown Hannibal.(WGEM)
By Jason Lewton
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A ruptured gas main Monday morning in downtown Hannibal forced the evacuation of some businesses.

Marion County Emergency Management Director James Hark said the rupture happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Center Street near Main Street.

Hannibal Fire Fighters said a contractor hit a gas line there causing the need to evacuate buildings in a two-block area in each direction.

James Lundgren, CEO of The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum, said they had to close the Mark Twain Museum for about 2 hours around 11 a.m. Lundgren said the Mark Twain Boyhood home was able to remain open.

Randy Hurt, owner of Ava Goldworks, said he had to evacuate his store too. He said the smell of natural gas was all over downtown.

Fire Chief Ryan Niesen said, “we did monitoring throughout the area to make sure that it was safe and not only while the leak was happening but also after the leak was stopped we monitored the entire area to make sure that everything was good to go.”

Chief Niesen added the wind helped to ventilate the gas.

Niesen said while leaks are relatively common, one this large was out of the ordinary.

“It was large enough that we needed to evacuate. We don’t always have to evacuate a large area like that,” Niesen said.

Niesen said the utility company and construction contractors will handle repairs.

