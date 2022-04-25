Western EMS holds mock DUI response to warn high schoolers of drunken driving

MACOMB (WGEM) - Local high schoolers are again being warned about the dangers of driving under the influence.

On Monday, Macomb and West Prairie High School students witnessed a mock DUI response hosted by Western EMS at Western Illinois University.

The mock DUI involved a drunken woman who caused a head-on collision with a car full of teenagers. In the scenario, one teen was killed, while four others were hurt, with one of them being taken by air evac to the hospital.

Illinois State Police, McDonough County Sheriff’s Department, Macomb Police and Fire Departments and the McDonough District Hospital all responded to the event if it were real.

Western EMS hosted the response to show Macomb and West Prairie High Schoolers that drunken driving can be deadly.

“I’m hoping that this scenario is in the back of their mind if they are ever tempted to make a decision that they know to make good decisions and to call a friend,” said Executive Officer Joey Alderson.

As many as eight teenagers a day die from DUI-related accidents.

West Prairie High School sophomore Owen Torrance said watching police, fire, EMS, air evac and the coroner respond put things into perspective.

“The damages that could be caused if I were to drink, I were to do something like this or if one of my family members were to do something like this, it really shown a light on what could have happened,” Torrance said.

Macomb High School senior April Rogers encourages everyone in driving school to attend future DUI mock scenarios.

“If you’re in driver’s ed , you should definitely check this out because it’s the best thing I’ve ever experienced,” Rogers said.

Monday’s event was the 30th mock DUI Western EMS hosted.

