WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (April 22) Keokuk Basketball Standout Abbey Wolter Signs National Letter Of Intent In The Hawkeye State While Scotland County Center Alayanna Whitaker Inks Her NLI With The Lady Blazers Of John Wood

Three Student-Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent On Friday Across The Tri-States
Keokuk Chiefs Basketball
Keokuk Chiefs Basketball(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a very active day on the “National Letter Of Intent” trail on Friday throughout the Tri-States. It was an exciting Friday to be sure with “NLI” signings taking place in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri, In McDonough County, Illinois, Macomb High volleyball standout Rachael Langworthy signed on with the Lady Blazers of John Wood. She’s excited to have a chance to join, grow, and develop within the JWCC program.

In Memphis, Missouri, it was a day of anticipation at Scotland County High School with Alayanna Whitaker standing by to sign her National Letter of Intent with John Wood as well. The 6-foort-1 center will help ring in a new look for the program next season with a true post player now on the roster. We’ll check in with Alayanna and find out just what attracted her to the JWCC hoops program.

In the Hawkeye State, Abbey Wolter has been a player for Keokuk High that has simply done it all the past 4 years for the Lady Chiefs. She’s shown that she can play defense and take on the state’s best, she can also shoot, distribute the ball, rebound, lead the fast break, all while leading by example as she plays with younger players trying to reach her level of excellence on the hardwood. Wolter signed her NLI with St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. That’s where she’ll team up with her older brother on campus in the fall as both prepare to represent the Fighting Bee’s on the collegiate hardwood. We’ll check in with Miss Wolter on this unforgettable day for her and her entire family in Lee County.

