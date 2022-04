WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 22) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Host Illini West At “The Ferd” And Brown County Hornets Put The Big Sting On CHS On The IHSA Diamond In Mount Sterling

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Friday, April 22, 2022

IHSA

Illini West 2

Quincy Notre Dame 12

QND: (WP) Alex Connoyer (6 IP / 7H / 2ER / 1BB / 9K

QND: 14 Hits vs. Illini West (6 Hits For Extra Bases)

QND: Brady Kindhart: 3 RBI

IW: Bradyn Robertson (1-for-2) / HR / 2 RBI

IW: Chargers Now (4-9)

IW: Drake Mudd (2-For-3)

Calhoun 0

Brown County 13 (5 Innings/Final)

BC: (WP) Colby Wort (5 IP / 4H / 6K )

BC: Hornets Have Reeled Off 6 Wins In A Row!!

BC: Hornets Now (15-1) On The Season

Unity 10

Liberty 7

Pittsfield 4

Jerseyville 0

PHS: Saukees Now (13-4) On The Season

PHS: (WP) Nate Scranton ( 7 IP / 7H / 1BB / 6K / 2-for-3 / 2 RBI )

Southeastern 5

West Central 4

IHSA Softball

Chatham Glenwood 14

Quincy Notre Dame 0

QND Lady Raiders Now (10-4)

Quincy 5

West Hancock 6

QHS: Blue Devils Had 7 Hits & Committed 2 Errors vs. WH

WH: Lady Titans Had 9 Hits & Committed 3 Errors vs. QHS

GM 1

Unity 6

Liberty 1

GM 2

Unity 8

Liberty 3

West Prairie 8

Rowva/Williamsfield 5

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal 11

Marshall 1

HHS: Pirates Now (10-9) On The Season

Mark Twain 21

Marion County 14

MT: Carter Hawkinson (Grand Slam In The 7th Inning)

MT: Tigers Now (3-5) On The Season

MC: Mustangs Slide to (5-5) On The Season

Clark County 3

La Plata 9

CC: Indians Now (7-6) On The Season

College Baseball

GLVC

Quincy University 4

Truman State 5

QU: Hawks Had 13 Hits vs. Bulldogs On The Road

QU: Hawks Now (19-18) Overall & (9-8) In The GLVC

