WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 24th, 2022) QU Lady Hawks Earn First Home Conference Sweep Of The Season; QU Baseball Takes Three Of Four Games Against Truman State

College Softball

GLVC

Game 1

William Jewell 0

Quincy University 2

Final

QU: Jayle Jennings With Game Winning Double In The 5th

Game 2

William Jewell 1

Quincy University 3

Final

QU: Allyson Maynard With Walkoff Three Run Homer

Lady Hawks Are 15-26 On The Season

HAAC

Culver Stockton 2

William Penn 1

Final/10 Innings

Culver-Stockton 2

William Penn 1

Final

Lady Wildcats Are Back At .500 (19-19)

NJCAA

Spoon River 3

John Wood 2

Final

Spoon River 2

John Wood 0

Final

College Baseball

GLVC

Quincy University 9

Truman State 3

Final

QU: Dayson Croes 11-15, 8 RBI (44) For The Series

Hawks Rally To 22-18 On The Season And 12-8 In The Conference

HAAC

Culver-Stockton 9

Mount Mercy 8

Final

Culver-Stockton 7

Mount Mercy 10

Final

Wildcats Drop To 17-26 On The Season And 10-18 In The Conference

NJCAA

Heartland CC 14

John Wood 6

Final

Heartland CC 15

John Wood 6

Final

NBA Basketball

East

Milwaukee Bucks 119

Chicago Bulls 95

Final

MIL Lead Series 3-1

Miami Heat 110

Atlanta Hawks 86

Final

MIA Lead Series 3-1

West

Phoenix Suns 103

New Orleans Pelicans 118

Final

Series Tied At 2-2

Golden State Warriors 121

Denver Nuggets 126

Final

GSW Lead Series 3-1

MLB Baseball

American

Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota Twins 6

Final

Kansas City Royals 4

Seattle Mariners 5

Final/12 Innings

National

St. Louis Cardinals 1

Cincinnati Reds 4

Final

Pittsburgh Pirates 4

Chicago Cubs 3

Final

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

