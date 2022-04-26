Advertisement

Adams County sheriff urges motorcycle safety as it gets warmer outside

By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - With the weather warming up, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be extra observant on the roads.

Several motorcycle crashes happen every year, due to many different factors such as drunk driving, weather, animals and more.

Sheriff Rich Wagner said it is both up to the drivers, and the motorcyclists, to help keep everyone safe on the roads.

“Motorcyclists can protect themselves in several different ways to better their odds and be more visible. Bright clothing for starters, making sure your equipment on your motorcycle is working: your headlight, your breaks, your tires, those sorts of things. Make sure they’re all in good order,” Wagner said.

Wagner said another key to staying safe on the roads is for motorcyclists to drive defensively.

“Be a defensive driver. You have to assume that other vehicles cannot see you very well. Assume that you’re almost invisible, and be a good defensive driver and try not to put yourself into a position to where a motorist can hit you,” Wagner said.

You can find more tips on motorcycle safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration here.

