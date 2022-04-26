Advertisement

Annual teen career day returns to in-person learning

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Rotary Club of Quincy hosted its annual Teen Career Day Tuesday afternoon.

At the rotary club’s weekly meeting, 32 students from Quincy Senior High School and Quincy Notre Dame High School, 19 job hosts, and rotary club members gathered at the regular noon meeting where the students were first matched up with their job hosts, then parted ways with them to the local businesses and professions.

Job hosts ranged from fields in law, medicine, architecture, journalism, and others.

This was the 27th year doing this, last year being held over Zoom and the year prior being canceled both due to COVID-19.

Head of Rotary Club’s Teen Career Day, J.T. Dozier said in the past years, this event has not only helped teens find careers that suit them, but helped them find out what does not work for them, too. Which gets the students one step closer to that right career.

“Let’s have them get that experience early on,” Dozier said. “In their high school career. So, they can start making decisions on what classes (they) should take in high school and in college or other additional education to meet the needs of that profession.”

Quincy Senior High School student, Amber Bringer, was learning the ins and outs of being an auto mechanic with Neihaus Auto owner, DJ Peters after the rotary club meeting. She said this field piqued her interest since many members of her family are interested in cars, she wants to help others, and she wants to know how to repair her own car if she’s ever in a pinch.

“For me, I don’t think you can properly learn how to do something unless you, you know, do it,” Bringer said. “If something goes wrong and it’s simple I can just fix it right then and there and go home.”

Peters said he mentors teens each year in the program and the trade-off is beneficial as it helps teens learn if it’s a good fit for them and if it is, gets them ready to repair cars, a career that’s high in demand.

“We have to have a car to get from A to B,” Peters said. “You know, it gets us to work, gets us to school, gets us to our groceries.”

Dozier said they will plan to do this again next year.

