Gene Grawe tuition fund to provide largest award in program history

QUINCY (WGEM) - Organizers of the Gene Grawe fund, which helps Quincy Catholic families with tuition costs, announced its largest award in the program’s 17-year history.

Monday night at St. Dominic School, fund organizers announced a total award of more than $320,000 for the upcoming school year. Organizers said the 426 participating families will receive on average, $731.70 next year.

“God really did place this on my heart to start the Gene Grawe Fund,” JoAnn Witte, fund organizer said. The idea was hatched as a St. Anthony School fundraiser in 2005 and grew and grew. “That’s why it is doing so well and He continues to bless it,” she said. “When you follow God’s lead, you know it will prosper.”

Organizers said, through the purchase and use of gift cards, and the growing popularity of online resources, 103 families will receive more than $1,000, with 3 earning more than $5,000 to be applied to next year’s tuition.

“Technology has definitely been a factor in growing our fund,” she said. Witte cites the assistance of Steve Nelson in building the usefulness of the GGF online using RaiseRight.com.

Witte said it has been encouraging to see the support education has from parents in the Quincy community. Monday’s announcement increases the grand total raised by the program to $2,939,393.63.

“Catholic education is very important to me and my family, especially in today’s world,” Witte said.

“It is important to get that faith-based education every day so we have God’s continuous armor to deal with day-to-day life, not just on Sundays. When our students are in Catholic schools they receive that support.”

Organizers said families can register now to be able to earn money next year.

The Gene Grawe Fund is named after JoAnn’s father, who was an officer with the Western Catholic Union for many years.

The GGF office is located at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2600 Maine Street.

