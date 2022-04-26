Hannibal library reopens after water leak

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Public Library was back open Monday after narrowly avoiding a wet disaster.

Thursday morning, a water leak led to a couple inches of water inundating the first floor of the library.

Library director Hallie Yundt Silver said while the damage was minimal, just another inch or two of water could have led to significant and irreplaceable losses.

“Including the local newspapers, the microfilm, everything on the bottom shelves of the Missouri room which has a lot of local history and genealogical materials that we can’t replace,” Silver said.

In addition to the local archives, the water also threatened other library files and the children’s books section on the bottom floor.

She said following the leak, many different organizations came in to help clean the library, and as of Monday, it was back in working order.

Due to the library being closed briefly, the book sale has been extended through Tuesday and Wednesday.

The book sale is in a room on the third floor, with books going for $3 a bag or $1 a book.

Silver said the book sale is important because otherwise the books have to be recycled, and she would rather the books find a home with someone who is interested.

She said they are planning another book sale later this year in August.

