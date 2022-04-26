Advertisement

Hannibal library reopens after water leak

By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Public Library was back open Monday after narrowly avoiding a wet disaster.

Thursday morning, a water leak led to a couple inches of water inundating the first floor of the library.

Library director Hallie Yundt Silver said while the damage was minimal, just another inch or two of water could have led to significant and irreplaceable losses.

“Including the local newspapers, the microfilm, everything on the bottom shelves of the Missouri room which has a lot of local history and genealogical materials that we can’t replace,” Silver said.

In addition to the local archives, the water also threatened other library files and the children’s books section on the bottom floor.

She said following the leak, many different organizations came in to help clean the library, and as of Monday, it was back in working order.

Due to the library being closed briefly, the book sale has been extended through Tuesday and Wednesday.

The book sale is in a room on the third floor, with books going for $3 a bag or $1 a book.

Silver said the book sale is important because otherwise the books have to be recycled, and she would rather the books find a home with someone who is interested.

She said they are planning another book sale later this year in August.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Earvin
Prison guard guilty in inmate beating death, jury hung on 2nd
QMG proposed hospital
QMG birth center, small-format hospital get state approval
Person of interest.
Keokuk’s Two Rivers bank held up
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
Over four months 9 children tested positive for Adenovirus in Alabama. Two required liver...
IDPH warns of cases of severe hepatitis in Illinois children

Latest News

Students with mental and developmental disabilities competed in the 5th annual Regional...
Hannibal hosts 5th annual Regional Missouri Special Olympics
Now that Quincy City Council has amended and adopted the budget for the next fiscal year,...
Quincy police department $15.3 million budget approved
The Police and Fire Board gathered for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to finalize...
Quincy in final steps of hiring next police chief
Quincy Police comment on the new budget
Quincy Police comment on the new budget
Warning for Tri-State parents to watch out for severe hepatitis cases showing up in children in...
Warning for Tri-State parents to watch out for severe hepatitis cases showing up in children in Illinois, U.S. and world