Hannibal Police warn residents after 3 vehicles are stolen in 24 hours

Auto theft
Auto theft(Pixabay)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police issued a warning to residents Tuesday afternoon after receiving three stolen vehicle reports in different areas of town in a 24-hour period.

Lt. Jacob Nacke stated in most cases these are crimes of opportunity and the vehicles had keys left inside. He added, thieves are looking for anything of value which can be taken easily without drawing attention.

Nacke reminded residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and make sure they are locked.

Police are also asking anyone to report suspicious activity by calling 573-221-0987.

