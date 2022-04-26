Hannibal students prepping greenhouse for flower sale

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Students at Hannibal High School are going green this spring in their new greenhouse.

Agriculture students have been tending to the greenhouse since early February, when the shelves were bare and the water tanks lay empty.

As the last weekend in April approaches however, the greenhouse is now awash with color.

Flowers, hanging baskets, vegetables are all being grown inside the greenhouse, along with fish inside the water tanks.

Ag instructor Sabrina Mahaney said the class has proven successful in keeping the students engaged in a creative way.

“The excitement that the students have coming into this greenhouse is exciting for me. As soon as we open the door, they’re like oh my gosh so much more has grown since we’ve been in here before. So it’s really exciting to see them so excited that all their hard work is finally paying off and they can actually see what’s happening,” said Mahaney.

She said the work provides lots of learning opportunities for the students in a hands on way.

“We’ve had a lot of problems and challenges we’ve had to overcome in the greenhouse such as deficiencies and pests so the students are actively learning hands on,” said Mahaney.

Greenhouse student Rylee Mastin, a senior at Hannibal High School, agreed that the work was hands on and it made for a more fun learning experience.

Mastin said even though she is not pursuing a career in Agriculture, she has enjoyed the class and has learned a lot from it.

“I actually didn’t plan on taking this class, but once I got into it I loved it. I’m also on the floriculture team too... so kind of just doing that and being in this class has made me love plants and everything about it,” said Mastin.

The students will be selling the flowers and vegetables to the public from 8AM to Noon Saturday, April 30th at the greenhouse.

Anyone is welcome to swing by and purchase the plants.

