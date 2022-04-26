Illinois Troopers Lodge 41 endorses Irvin in GOP gubernatorial primary

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois primary election season is heating up with new endorsement announcements each week. The labor union representing 3,200 active and retired Illinois State Police troopers is backing Richard Irvin in the Republican primary for governor.

Illinois Troopers Lodge #41 announced the endorsement of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Rep. Avery Bourne Monday. Lodge President Joe Moon said both Irvin and Bourne have proven records of supporting law enforcement and making public safety a priority. He also noted that Irvin best aligned with the lodge values and what members are looking for as the state moves forward.

“Lately, there has been legislators all throughout the state that maybe have not backed the police as much as they should have. He seems to have a strong commitment in standing up for police,” Moon said. “And Avery Bourne, his running mate, she has voted against a lot of anti-police bills.”

Moon said policies in Springfield have alienated law enforcement and Irvin has their back. Irvin and Bourne first met with a few executive members of the lodge over a month ago to talk about their campaign goals. Moon explained several of the GOP gubernatorial candidates later spoke with the full executive board. Moon said the 75-member board overwhelmingly supported Irvin and Bourne.

He also stressed that many officers have left the profession since the SAFE-T Act became law and it’s hard to hire back at the rate Illinois is losing police.

We’re having a hard time recruiting and retaining officers because you know the job is not that appealing in this current state,” Moon said.

Moon explained his organization usually isn’t involved with endorsements during a primary election. Although, the troopers felt they needed to sift through the five Republican candidates to find the best candidate. Moon feels voters can trust their choice in a leader for public safety.

“Our communities won’t be safe until law enforcement feels they have leaders who will have their backs and not side with criminals,” Irvin said. “As Governor, we will ensure that law enforcement is able to safely do their jobs in keeping our communities and families safe.”

Moon said Irvin has proven he is able to work with labor organizations on collective bargaining agreements. That was critical to the decision for the Troopers lodge.

The primary election is June 28.

