Keokuk’s Two Rivers bank held up

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
UPDATE: Police reported Wednesday that no weapon was displayed and the suspect was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk Police said a man held up Two Rivers Bank at 115 Boulevard Road around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man then walked away from the bank.

Keokuk Police Chief Dave Hinton would not disclose how much money, if any, the man was able to get.

Hinton said his department did not have any additional information to release.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Keokuk Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 319-524-7704.

Person of interest
Person of interest(Keokuk Police Department)

