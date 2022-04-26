Advertisement

NECAC officials concerned about Missouri bill that would limit eviction moratoriums

By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A measure making it’s way through the Missouri legislature would forbid counties, cities or any political subdivision from putting a hold on evictions, unless authorized by state law.

House Bill 1682 passed the House in early April and has been referred to the Senate’s Local Government and Elections committee.

Officials at NECAC said it’s not common for counties and cities to put a hold on evictions, but it did happen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public relations officer Brent Engel said eviction moratoriums helped tenants during the pandemic, but some landlords did suffer as they didn’t get as much financial help as was available to some tenants.

He said that caused some to come to the conclusion that offering affordable house wasn’t financially feasible, and opted out of such programs, which has lead in part to fewer affordable housing options in the area.

“If you worked at a job, where you weren’t paid anything, you wouldn’t last very long you would find another job,” Engel said. “If you’re a landlord and you aren’t being paid, you aren’t gonna participate in that program anymore or you aren’t going to offer low-income people housing.”

NECAC’s Marion County services director Gwen Koch said if eviction moratoriums are limited, it would mean those who get evicted would have a difficult time finding another place to live.

“The city has Section 8, we have Section 8, everybody’s lists are closed which means there are just a lot of people that are needing income based affordable housing,” Koch said.

Koch said if more affordable housing was constructed or made available, it would help alleviate some stress for tenants. Engel said it’s something NECAC is discussing.

Koch said while their rental assistance lists are full, they have plenty of money for other programs like utility help.

If you need assistance with housing, you can reach NECAC at 573-324-6622.

