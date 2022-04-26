New Airbnb, art gallery coming to Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - What was an old dilapidated home in Hannibal has been given new life.

Hannibal artist Tai Taeoalii and his wife Adrienne bought the house at 513 Church Street to turn it into an Airbnb and art gallery.

It’s called The Ol’ Blue Gallery, and will be featuring Taeoalii’s surreal artwork that he said has been collected worldwide.

Taeoalii is originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, but needed a more central place to create and sell his artwork which is why he chose Hannibal.

“I want to bring more people to Hannibal. I love it here. I want people to come and experience Hannibal and be like ‘this is a place I want to visit in the future.’ So getting the building to where it’s kind of presentable in that way I think has been a pretty big deal,” Taeolii said.

He said the city planned to tear it down because it originally was in poor condition.

“They were wanting to tear down the building so I went to some city council meetings to talk them out of that because I wanted to try to save what was here. Like I said, there was not much to this building but we were able to save some of it.,” Taeoalii said.

It took them seven years to remodel the house which was built in 1851.

They will be hosting an open house on May 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Ol’ Blue Gallery will be listed on Airbnb’s website after the open house.

