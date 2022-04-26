Advertisement

Online gambling in Missouri moves one step closer

United States Supreme Court Justices ruled Monday that states should be allowed to sponsor...
United States Supreme Court Justices ruled Monday that states should be allowed to sponsor sports gambling. Mississippi is primed to be one of the first to join in on those bets. Source: WLBT
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers moved a step closer to making sports gambling in Missouri legal.

The Missouri Senate Governmental Affairs and Fiscal Oversight Committee approved a bill Monday legalizing sports gambling in the state. It allows licensed facilities, such as casinos, to offer sports betting on-site and online.

Proponents say it could generate $10 million in tax revenue. State Representative Dan Houx of Warrensburg sponsored the bill. He says he’s not opposed to raising the tax rate in the bill. He says the final legislation will likely have a tax rate of around 14%.

The full State Senate chamber will soon debate the proposal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QMG proposed hospital
QMG birth center, small-format hospital get state approval
Person of interest.
Keokuk’s Two Rivers bank held up
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Larry Earvin
Prison guard guilty in inmate beating death, jury hung on 2nd
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

Latest News

Marion County Endowment Fund back to business after ‘reboot’
Marion County Endowment Fund back to business after ‘reboot’
Endowments work to keep money local
Marion County Endowment Fund back to business after ‘reboot’
Students with mental and developmental disabilities competed in the 5th annual Regional...
Hannibal hosts 5th annual Regional Missouri Special Olympics
Now that Quincy City Council has amended and adopted the budget for the next fiscal year,...
Quincy police department $15.3 million budget approved
The Police and Fire Board gathered for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to finalize...
Quincy in final steps of hiring next police chief