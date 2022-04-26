Advertisement

Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder

Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect after their baby died earlier this year.

WFIE reports the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jakob Scott, 22, and Caylin Monroe, 23, on those charges, along with neglect of a dependent that resulted in death.

Authorities said their investigation began in February of this year after the sheriff’s office responded to a home outside of Evansville, Indiana, with reports of an unresponsive infant. First responders said the baby was deceased.

The child, Silas Scott, died of starvation, according to the sheriff’s office. His obituary said he was just shy of three months old.

Investigators report they gathered enough information to submit the couple’s case for review by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott and Monroe are currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QMG proposed hospital
QMG birth center, small-format hospital get state approval
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Person of interest.
Keokuk’s Two Rivers bank held up
Larry Earvin
Prison guard guilty in inmate beating death, jury hung on 2nd
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

Latest News

PLANTING SEASON
With more reasonable weather, Tri-State farmers finally able to get into fields to plant
Quincy Brewing Company owner Tierany Craig says she started the event last spring after she...
Downtown clean up planned in Quincy for Saturday
The Quincy Public School District is looking to fill three administrative positions. One of...
Quincy Public School District needs to fill administrative positions
State Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello toured WIU's agriculture and research programming...
State Agriculture Director tours WIU's agriculture and research programming farms
The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school