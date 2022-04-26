Quincy City Council approves 2022-2023 budget

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council voted Monday night to amend and adopt the city’s $47.2 million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

They said this is the largest budget they’ve ever approved, with almost 50% going to its public safety departments, police and fire.

Mayor Mike Troup said everything discussed over the last three weeks is now set in stone. That means you could see more infrastructure projects, like street and sidewalk maintenance, room to hire more police officers and firefighters to fill vacancies, and replacement of central service equipment.

Eleven aldermen said yes to approving the budget; 5th Ward Alderman Mike Rein said no, one was absent and another seat is vacant.

Troup said they’re anticipating more than $9 million in the current fiscal year to roll over to the next. But he said there are factors in the budget that can change over the year and they have to ready for that. For example, the personal property replacement tax is set at about $5 million but that could change.

“We’ve kept our staffing pretty much flat and tried to move money into other projects that we knew the council was covering and we also wanted to make sure we maintained our public safety pensions, both fire and police at 100 percent of the actuarial level,” Troup said.

2nd Ward Alderman Jeff Bergman said he’s happy with the amount of money going toward infrastructure and police and fire pensions but admitted he approved the budget with reservation and concern.

“I am truly concerned about the direction of the economy with inflation, but as time goes on, we do have excess revenue in the general fund to be able to make adjustments as we go,” Bergman said.

Troup said to be exact, they have 22% set aside for a rainy day. Bergman said he’s satisfied with that as long as that 22% proves to be enough.

Bergman said he will not support increasing property taxes come November in the case they need more money and have to make cuts.

1st Ward Alderman Eric Entrup said the city has received a substantial amount of revenue from video gaming and cannabis sales tax but warns they should be prepared to adjust.

“All of our extra things have all finally kind of plateaued, all of our expenses are going to keep going,” Entrup said. “We just need to keep a sharp eye out there. Our department heads and new department heads too, are going to have a tough year to keep track of.”

“It’s just crazy money, $47.2 million. I hope our taxpayers are proud of us,” 1st Ward Alderman Greg Fletcher said. “We do the right things for the right reason.”

Also at the council meeting, Troup said the city will maintain garbage and recycling, but the budget shows they’ll have to make adjustments to how they operate because it costs more to run it than what they’re bringing in to fund it. If they do nothing, he said the problem will get worse.

Troup introduced Quincy resident Patty Maples, who they will vote on next week to fill the vacant 6th Ward Alderman position.

He also mentioned they’re a step closer to announcing who will fill the airport director position and police chief position.

Monday night was also Quincy Police Chief Robert Copley’s last council meeting because he’s retiring in May.

Councilmen and community members enjoyed cake and punch to commemorate his almost 42 years as a QPD officer and 18 years as chief.

“It’s meant a lot to me, and the community has been, and I think will always continue to be a great community and one that supports our police department,” Copley said.

He said he’s thankful for his family, QPD, city employees, council, and the community for all the support he has received throughout his decades of service.

RELATED

First presentation of proposed Quincy city budget

EPA funding to cover two necessary projects in Quincy

Quincy Transit Lines route study could expand hours and routes

Quincy to draw in nearly $1M from video gaming tax revenue

Quincy looking at recycling program ahead of budget negotiations

Rising gas prices pinch city budget

Quincy Police Chief officially announces resignation

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.