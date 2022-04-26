Sunny, but still unseasonably cool

QUINCY (WGEM) - With high pressure overhead today, we are getting to enjoy wall to wall blue skies. However, temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Thankfully, the high pressure system will also provide us with light winds. Into tonight, the clear skies will continue but lows won’t be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s for the northern tier with the rest of the Tri-States in the low 40s.

We will see a quick warmup tomorrow, thanks to continued sunshine and southerly winds. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70.

We will have several chances of rain through the rest of the week. The first chance arrives Thursday.

