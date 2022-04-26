Thunderstorms this weekend but Wednesday is a Winner!

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a very pleasant forecast in the works for Wednesday. It has been quite a while since we’ve had a day where we have good sunshine, light wind and the temperatures are fairly warm. That is what you can expect for Wednesday afternoon with a daytime high in the low 70s. A storm system begins to develop off to the on the eastern side of the Rockies on Wednesday night. This storm system will meander toward the region on Thursday. It is a slow moving system and will impact the region for a couple of days. Showers will be scattered on Thursday and Thursday night. The best shot for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is Saturday. It is likely there will be strong storms in the Midwest Saturday, the question is just where.

