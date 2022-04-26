WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 25) Liberty Eagles Will Have A New Leader At The Helm Of The Athletic Department Next Season And The Quincy Blue Devils Girls Soccer Team Prepares For Their Final Home Game Of The 2022 Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -It’s now official! The Liberty Eagles Athletic Department will have a new voice at the helm next year. Current AD Adam Lee is stepping down after 4 years at LHS and now, after a special board meeting held this morning, current Quincy Junior High School Principal Dan Sparrow has been approved to take over the post. Sparrow has an extensive coaching background from previous career stops that include the QPS system. Sparrow is also very familiar with LHS after serving as an assistant basketball coach (under head coach Greg Altmix) from 2015-16. During his tenure of the hoops staff, Liberty finished third in the state in the Class 1A ranks. We’ll check in with Mr. Sparrow and get more insight on why he’s decided to make to move to Eagles Country.

On the prep soccer pitch, after 2 days off, the Quincy Blue Devils girls soccer team returned to practice earlier today. QHS is currently (5-0) in the Western Big 6 Conference and they’re set to play host to (3-1-1) Rock Island Alleman on Tuesday. The conference battle, which will be Quincy’s final contest at Flinn Memorial Stadium during the regular season, is slated to get underway at 6:00 p.m. We’ll check in with Lady Blue Devils head coach Travis Dinkheller about the importance of the game against a Lady Pioneers squad that has won 4 games in a row.

On the college diamond and the dirt, two talented student-athletes from Quincy University were honored earlier today by the Great Lakes Valley Conference for their outstanding pitching performances during the last week. Left-handed pitcher Griffin Kirn was one of the student-athletes recognized. Against Truman State on Saturday, he went the full 7 innings while striking out 7 batters and scattering 6 hits.

We’ll have details more details on Griffin plus an update on a talented Lady Hawk from the softball dirt also in the GLVC spotlight.

