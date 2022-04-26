WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 25) QND Lady Raiders Post A Win On The IHSA Dirt Against The Quincy Blue Devils As The “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Continues And Pleasant Hill Rolls Past West Central

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Softball

IHSA

“Crosstown Showdown”

Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders 14

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 2

(14-4) QND Has Now Won 3 games In A Row!

Beardstown 5

Camp Point Central 7

CPC: Panthers Had 14 Hits vs. The BHS Pitching Staff

CPC: Scored 2 Runs In The Bottom Of The 6th Inning To Ice The Victory!

West Central 5

Pleasant Hill 15 (Final/5 Innings)

Liberty 9

Western 3

Brown County 14

Greenfield 0

Game 1

West Hancock 18

Unity 16 (Final/7 Innings)

Game 2

West Hancock 5

Unity 8 (Final/5 Innings)

IHSA Baseball

Unity 0

Quincy Notre Dame 4

QND Raiders Have Win 8 Games in A Row!

Illini West 4

Rushville-Industry 10

IW: Chargers Now (4-10) On The Season

Abingdon-Avon 8

West Central 2

Beardstown 6

Quincy 7

QHS: Blue Devils Had 7 Hits & Committed 3 Errors vs. BHS Tigers

West Hancock 9

Southeastern 3

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal 4

Moberly 1

HHS Pirates Win 1st Conference Championship Since 1986.

Fayette 16

Paris 0

PHS Coyotes Now (1-7) On The Season

Mexico 1

Platte County 3

Knox County 6

Canton 4

Schuyler County 7

Scotland County 11

Mark Twain 9

Highland 7

Macon 3

South Shelby 2

MHS Now (13-0) On The Season

SSHS: Cards Slide to (4-4) On The Season

Brookfield 1

Monroe City 7

MC Panthers Now (3-6)

IHSA-MSHSAA Baseball

Louisiana 1

Pittsfield 2

IHSA Soccer

Pleasant Plains 8

Macomb Lady Bombers 0

IHSAA Soccer

Burlington 10

Keokuk 0

KHS Now (1-7) On The Season

Fairfield 0

Fort Madison 5

FM: Xander Wellman (3 Goals/1 Assist)

FM: Mitchell Pothitakis (1 Goal/ 4 Assists)

FM: Will Gager (1 Goal)

FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull ( 2 Saves)

IGHSAU Soccer

Burlington 9

Keokuk 1

KHS: Suzie Whitaker ( 1 Goal )

KHS: (GK) Kyla Muston ( 9 Saves )

KHS: (GK) Natasha Cale ( 5 Saves )

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (3-7)

Fort Madison 6

Fairfield 2

IGHSAU Tennis

Maharishi 8

Keokuk 1

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (4-4)

IHSAA Golf

(At Fort Madison)

1. Washington 173

2. Mount Pleasant 176

3. Fairfield 178

4. Fort Madison 181

5. Keokuk 190

IGHSAU Golf

Southeast Meet

Team Scores (Girls)

1. Washington 180

2. Keokuk 194

3. Fairfield 197

4. Burlington 204

Medalist: Lauren Briggs 40

Runner-Up: Natalie Ames (Keokuk) 41

NAIA Golf

Heart Of America Athletic Conference Tournament

Team Standings (Men)

1. Central Missouri 585

T/2. Mount Mercy 600

T/2. Grand View 600

4. Missouri Valley 605

5. Baker 609

10. Culver-Stockton 641

Women

1. William Penn 651

2. Evangel 684

3. Park Univ. 685

4. Central Methodist 687

5. Baker 696

10. Culver-Stockton 858

