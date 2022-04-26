WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 25) QND Lady Raiders Post A Win On The IHSA Dirt Against The Quincy Blue Devils As The “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Continues And Pleasant Hill Rolls Past West Central
Ben Kasparie Leads The Raiders Of QND To Their 8th Straight Victory On The Diamond At “The Ferd”
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Softball
IHSA
“Crosstown Showdown”
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders 14
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 2
(14-4) QND Has Now Won 3 games In A Row!
Beardstown 5
Camp Point Central 7
CPC: Panthers Had 14 Hits vs. The BHS Pitching Staff
CPC: Scored 2 Runs In The Bottom Of The 6th Inning To Ice The Victory!
West Central 5
Pleasant Hill 15 (Final/5 Innings)
Liberty 9
Western 3
Brown County 14
Greenfield 0
Game 1
West Hancock 18
Unity 16 (Final/7 Innings)
Game 2
West Hancock 5
Unity 8 (Final/5 Innings)
IHSA Baseball
Unity 0
Quincy Notre Dame 4
QND Raiders Have Win 8 Games in A Row!
Illini West 4
Rushville-Industry 10
IW: Chargers Now (4-10) On The Season
Abingdon-Avon 8
West Central 2
Beardstown 6
Quincy 7
QHS: Blue Devils Had 7 Hits & Committed 3 Errors vs. BHS Tigers
West Hancock 9
Southeastern 3
MSHSAA Baseball
Hannibal 4
Moberly 1
HHS Pirates Win 1st Conference Championship Since 1986.
Fayette 16
Paris 0
PHS Coyotes Now (1-7) On The Season
Mexico 1
Platte County 3
Knox County 6
Canton 4
Schuyler County 7
Scotland County 11
Mark Twain 9
Highland 7
Macon 3
South Shelby 2
MHS Now (13-0) On The Season
SSHS: Cards Slide to (4-4) On The Season
Brookfield 1
Monroe City 7
MC Panthers Now (3-6)
IHSA-MSHSAA Baseball
Louisiana 1
Pittsfield 2
IHSA Soccer
Pleasant Plains 8
Macomb Lady Bombers 0
IHSAA Soccer
Burlington 10
Keokuk 0
KHS Now (1-7) On The Season
Fairfield 0
Fort Madison 5
FM: Xander Wellman (3 Goals/1 Assist)
FM: Mitchell Pothitakis (1 Goal/ 4 Assists)
FM: Will Gager (1 Goal)
FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull ( 2 Saves)
IGHSAU Soccer
Burlington 9
Keokuk 1
KHS: Suzie Whitaker ( 1 Goal )
KHS: (GK) Kyla Muston ( 9 Saves )
KHS: (GK) Natasha Cale ( 5 Saves )
KHS Lady Chiefs Now (3-7)
Fort Madison 6
Fairfield 2
IGHSAU Tennis
Maharishi 8
Keokuk 1
KHS Lady Chiefs Now (4-4)
IHSAA Golf
(At Fort Madison)
1. Washington 173
2. Mount Pleasant 176
3. Fairfield 178
4. Fort Madison 181
5. Keokuk 190
IGHSAU Golf
Southeast Meet
Team Scores (Girls)
1. Washington 180
2. Keokuk 194
3. Fairfield 197
4. Burlington 204
Medalist: Lauren Briggs 40
Runner-Up: Natalie Ames (Keokuk) 41
NAIA Golf
Heart Of America Athletic Conference Tournament
Team Standings (Men)
1. Central Missouri 585
T/2. Mount Mercy 600
T/2. Grand View 600
4. Missouri Valley 605
5. Baker 609
10. Culver-Stockton 641
Women
1. William Penn 651
2. Evangel 684
3. Park Univ. 685
4. Central Methodist 687
5. Baker 696
10. Culver-Stockton 858
