Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 25) QND Lady Raiders Post A Win On The IHSA Dirt Against The Quincy Blue Devils As The “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Continues And Pleasant Hill Rolls Past West Central

Ben Kasparie Leads The Raiders Of QND To Their 8th Straight Victory On The Diamond At “The Ferd”
QND Lady Raiders Set To Play Host To QHS On The IHSA Soccer Pitch
QND Lady Raiders Set To Play Host To QHS On The IHSA Soccer Pitch(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Softball

IHSA

“Crosstown Showdown”

Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders 14

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 2

(14-4) QND Has Now Won 3 games In A Row!

Beardstown 5

Camp Point Central 7

CPC: Panthers Had 14 Hits vs. The BHS Pitching Staff

CPC: Scored 2 Runs In The Bottom Of The 6th Inning To Ice The Victory!

West Central 5

Pleasant Hill 15 (Final/5 Innings)

Liberty 9

Western 3

Brown County 14

Greenfield 0

Game 1

West Hancock 18

Unity 16 (Final/7 Innings)

Game 2

West Hancock 5

Unity 8 (Final/5 Innings)

IHSA Baseball

Unity 0

Quincy Notre Dame 4

QND Raiders Have Win 8 Games in A Row!

Illini West 4

Rushville-Industry 10

IW: Chargers Now (4-10) On The Season

Abingdon-Avon 8

West Central 2

Beardstown 6

Quincy 7

QHS: Blue Devils Had 7 Hits & Committed 3 Errors vs. BHS Tigers

West Hancock 9

Southeastern 3

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal 4

Moberly 1

HHS Pirates Win 1st Conference Championship Since 1986.

Fayette 16

Paris 0

PHS Coyotes Now (1-7) On The Season

Mexico 1

Platte County 3

Knox County 6

Canton 4

Schuyler County 7

Scotland County 11

Mark Twain 9

Highland 7

Macon 3

South Shelby 2

MHS Now (13-0) On The Season

SSHS: Cards Slide to (4-4) On The Season

Brookfield 1

Monroe City 7

MC Panthers Now (3-6)

IHSA-MSHSAA Baseball

Louisiana 1

Pittsfield 2

IHSA Soccer

Pleasant Plains 8

Macomb Lady Bombers 0

IHSAA Soccer

Burlington 10

Keokuk 0

KHS Now (1-7) On The Season

Fairfield 0

Fort Madison 5

FM: Xander Wellman (3 Goals/1 Assist)

FM: Mitchell Pothitakis (1 Goal/ 4 Assists)

FM: Will Gager (1 Goal)

FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull ( 2 Saves)

IGHSAU Soccer

Burlington 9

Keokuk 1

KHS: Suzie Whitaker ( 1 Goal )

KHS: (GK) Kyla Muston ( 9 Saves )

KHS: (GK) Natasha Cale ( 5 Saves )

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (3-7)

Fort Madison 6

Fairfield 2

IGHSAU Tennis

Maharishi 8

Keokuk 1

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (4-4)

IHSAA Golf

(At Fort Madison)

1. Washington 173

2. Mount Pleasant 176

3. Fairfield 178

4. Fort Madison 181

5. Keokuk 190

IGHSAU Golf

Southeast Meet

Team Scores (Girls)

1. Washington 180

2. Keokuk 194

3. Fairfield 197

4. Burlington 204

Medalist: Lauren Briggs 40

Runner-Up: Natalie Ames (Keokuk) 41

NAIA Golf

Heart Of America Athletic Conference Tournament

Team Standings (Men)

1. Central Missouri 585

T/2. Mount Mercy 600

T/2. Grand View 600

4. Missouri Valley 605

5. Baker 609

10. Culver-Stockton 641

Women

1. William Penn 651

2. Evangel 684

3. Park Univ. 685

4. Central Methodist 687

5. Baker 696

10. Culver-Stockton 858

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tues. (April 26) Part II

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 26) Part I

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 26) Quincy Blue Devils Post A WB6 Victory Over Alleman On The IHSA Girls Soccer Pitch In The Gem City And The Fort Madison Track & Field Team Shines At The Keokuk Relays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils Post A Shutout Victory Over Alleman On The IHSA Girls Soccer Pitch In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 26)

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 26) Camp Point Central Trio Sign National Letters Of Intent With Quincy University And Central Lee Baseball Standout Alex Sandoval Signs NLI With Loras College In The Hawkeye State

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Four Local Tri-State Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent With Local and Regional Colleges/Universities!

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 25)

Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 25) Liberty Eagles Will Have A New Leader At The Helm Of The Athletic Department Next Season And The Quincy Blue Devils Girls Soccer Team Prepares For Their Final Home Game Of The 2022 Season

Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Liberty Eagles Will Have A New Leader At The Helm Of Their Athletic Department Next Season

Sports

Liberty taps QJHS Principal Dan Sparrow as next athletic director

Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
He is the principal at Quincy Junior High School, and he will take over in the new position next school year.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 22) "Sports Extra" Part II

Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:20 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 24th, 2022) QU Lady Hawks Earn First Home Conference Sweep Of The Season; QU Baseball Takes Three Of Four Games Against Truman State

Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
QU Softball Wins First GLVC Sweep At Home For The Season