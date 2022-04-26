WGEM StormTrak Weather App tour continues in Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Keokuk Hy-Vee hosted this week’s StormTrak Weather App Tour on Monday.

Many people from the community came in between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to get help downloading, and getting acquainted with the app.

Some, like Barbara Weller, said the app helps bring them some peace of mind when planning their social gatherings.

“I do go out at night sometimes to play cards and us girls go out for lunch, and we wanna know what days to go, if it’s gonna rain or snow or what,” Weller said.

If you wish to attend the next StormTrak Weather App Tour, the next one will be at the Farm and Home store in Hannibal from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

